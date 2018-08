Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UVic Vikes, UBC Thunderbirds have new cup to chase

The Times Colonist reported on a new university sports trophy called the Legends Cup.

The prize will go to either UBC of the University of Victoria depending on which school earns the most combined points in a varsity season in head-to-head matchups.

A similar story appeared on Chek.