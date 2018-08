Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBCO researcher works with community groups to develop online education

Kelowna Capital News highlighted researchers from UBC’s Okanagan campus who received more than $1.3 million in federal funding to prepare youth living with intellectual disabilities or Autism Spectrum Disorder to find meaningful employment later in life.