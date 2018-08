Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Toddlers like winners, but how they win matters

Kiley Hamlin, a UBC psychology researcher, spoke to NPR about a study on how toddlers respond to winners.

Hamlin said it’s the first study to suggest that babies prefer those with high status.