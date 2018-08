Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Time travel ‘mathematically’ possible

Express U.K. highlighted UBC research that shows how a machine could manipulate the spacetime continuum to allow backwards time.

Ben Tippett, a UBC theoretical physicist and mathematician, discussed how time travel is mathematically possible.