Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Skills shortages, automation cast shadows over job market

Business in Vancouver quoted Sylvia Fuller, a UBC sociology professor who researches labour issues, for an article about the impacts of automation in the job market.

She said B.C. is “spending less of the share of our [gross domestic product] on measures meant to mitigate the impact of job loss.”