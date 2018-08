Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Mindful sex: Could it put an end to unhappiness in bed?

The Guardian interviewed Lori Brotto, a UBC professor of psychology and the executive director of the Women’s Health Research Institute in Canada, about mindfulness and sex.

Brotto explained how she realized mindfulness treatments could help address sexual concerns of women who had survived cancer.