Langley woman’s petition calls for ban on smoking in condos

Chris Carlsten, a professor of medicine and head of the respiratory medicine division at UBC, was quoted in a CBC story about a woman’s call to ban smoking in condos.

He said that inhaling a harmful substance against your will is a hard thing to accept.