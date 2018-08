Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Inside the slimy underground hunt for humanity’s antibiotic saviour

Work by Julian Davies, a UBC biology professor emeritus, was mentioned in a Wired article about antibiotics research.

Davies argues that the true function of certain bacteria metabolites in nature may be to act as a form of language between bacteria.