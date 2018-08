Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Hot yoga can help an athlete’s heart work more efficiently: Study

The Vancouver Courier reported on UBC research into the impacts of hot yoga on heart efficiency.

Researchers from UBC and Simon Fraser University studied the Canadian Olympic women’s field hockey team and found hot yoga led to an increase in an athlete’s blood plasma volume, which can mean a more efficient heart.