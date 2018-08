Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

For the record, August 28

Business in Vancouver reported that Katherine White, a professor of marketing and behavioural science at the UBC Sauder School of Business, has been appointed inaugural academic director of the Peter P. Dhillon Centre for Business Ethics at Sauder.