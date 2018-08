Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Canada and the NAFTA negotiations

James Brander, an economics professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, was interviewed on CBC Radio’s BC Today about NAFTA negotiations.

Brander discussed Canada’s role in the negotiations with the United States and Mexico.