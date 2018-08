Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The human role in this summer’s heat

Simon Donner, a professor in the department of geography and the Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries at UBC, wrote an op-ed for the Vancouver Sun (also in The Province) about the human role in the summer heat.

“The summer of 2018… is not a new normal. As long as we keep adding greenhouse gases to the atmosphere, the planet will continue to warm,” he wrote.