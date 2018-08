Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

How we vote: Dual Member Proportional

Max Cameron, director with the Centre for the Study of Democratic Institutions at UBC, spoke to Pique Magazine for a story about an upcoming referendum on electoral reform in B.C.

Cameron said the dual member proportional system may produce surprising results.