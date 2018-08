Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Ensure frail seniors have best possible care

Margaret McGregor, a clinical associate professor and director of community geriatrics with the UBC department of family practice, wrote an op-ed for the Vancouver Sun about care for seniors.

“The evidence suggests a consistent trend in the better performance of publicly owned facilities in this province when it comes to emergency room visits and hospital admissions,” she wrote.

The story also appeared in The Province.