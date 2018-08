Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Canadian ‘go-to’ movie linguist creates new language for ‘Alpha’

Christine Shreyer, an anthropology professor at UBC’s Okanagan campus, created a new language for the film Alpha, various media outlets reported.

Shreyer used elements from three “proto-languages” to create the new language, which sounds somewhat similar to the languages heard in Canada’s north.

Stories appeared on CTV, CBC, Star Vancouver, Vancouver Courier, 660 News, and Abbotsford News.