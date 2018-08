Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Millions on the line at professional eSports competition in Vancouver

The Canadian Press quoted Justin Simpao with UBC’s e-Sports Association, for an article about professional video game players.

Simpao discussed the highly competitive nature of eSports.

The CP story appeared in the Globe and Mail, Times Colonist, on Yahoo and CTV. Simpao was also quoted in another similar CP story here.