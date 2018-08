Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

What are we reading?

Business in Vancouver mentioned work by Greg Dipple, a UBC professor in the department of earth, ocean and atmospheric sciences.

Dipple wrote about the possibility of using crushed mine waste to remove CO2 from the atmosphere.