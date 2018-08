Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Prof speaks Cro-Magnon

Castanet highlighted work by Christine Shreyer, an anthropology professor at UBC’s Okanagan campus, who created a new language for a film.

She specializes in linguistic anthropology and language revitalization.