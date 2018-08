Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

In a world of warming seas, feather stars might be winners

Angela Stevenson, a UBC researcher, was interviewed by National Geographic about her work on crinoids, a group of marine creatures that includes feather stars.

She discussed the feather stars’ ability to regenerate their limbs and to cope with warming seas.