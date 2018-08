Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Gut enzymes could produce universal blood: UBC researcher

UBC research found that gut bacteria could be used to change blood types A and B into the more universal form of blood type O, Daily Hive reported.

Stephen Withers, a UBC professor of biochemistry and lead researcher, worked to remove A and B antigens from red blood cells.