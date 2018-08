Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Exodus of Saudi doctors a flashpoint in Canadian medical training

A Vancouver Sun article about Saudi Arabian doctors training in B.C. quoted Roger Wong, executive associate dean of education for the UBC faculty of medicine.

A statement from Wong read in part, “the UBC Faculty of Medicine’s focus right now is on ensuring that the trainees and their families are supported during this challenging time.”

