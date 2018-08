Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Dolphins defend imperilled humpback whale calf

Newsweek quoted Andrew Trites, the director of the Marine Mammal Research Unit at UBC, for a story about an interaction between dolphins and a humpback whale calf in danger of being separated from its mother.

Trites weighed in on the interaction.