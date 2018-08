Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Study of Appalachian mountain range hits side of road

Nicolas Piette-Lauzière, a PhD candidate at UBC’s Okanagan campus, was interviewed for a CBC New Brunswick story about his work on an Appalachian Mountain range study.

Researchers are examining the history and formation of the mountain range.

The story also appeared on Yahoo.