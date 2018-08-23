Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Men place less value on care-oriented jobs than women

Star Vancouver reported on UBC research that found men value care-oriented jobs such as teaching and nursing less than women do.

Lead researcher Katharina Block, a social psychology PhD candidate, said the results showed that men put less emphasis on communal values like taking care of others.

Elizabeth Saewyc, director of the UBC school of nursing who was not involved in the study, said the results point to a need for undergraduate students to better understand what’s involved with being a nurse and what’s involved with being an engineer.