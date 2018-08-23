Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Impacts of wildfires

Several UBC academics were quoted by various media outlets about the impacts of B.C. wildfires.

Lori Daniels, a professor at UBC’s department of forest and conservation sciences, spoke to the Canadian Press (in the National Observer) about the need for wildfire prevention plans. Daniels was also mentioned in a similar story in The Tyee.

Matthew Noestheden, a chemistry PhD candidate at UBC’s Okanagan campus, was quoted in a Canadian Press article about the impact of smoke on wine. The CP story appeared in the Globe and Mail, BNN Bloomberg, CBC, MSN, Ottawa Citizen, News 1130, Castanet, Richmond News and Kelowna Daily Courier.

CBC Radio’s BC Today interviewed Kathryn Harrison, a political science professor, and David Tindall, a sociology professor, about the politics involved in B.C.’s wildfire crisis.

The Georgia Straight cited an essay about air pollution written by air-quality experts Michael Brauer and Chris Carlsten.