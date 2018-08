Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Weather raises cost pressures on B.C. farmers

Business in Vancouver interviewed James Vercammen, a professor in the faculty of land food systems at UBC, about the costs of extreme weather on B.C. farmers.

“The biggest impact we would see as consumers are those of us who go to farmer’s markets,” he explained.