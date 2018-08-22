Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Impact of B.C. wildfires

Two UBC professors spoke to local media outlets about the B.C. wildfires.

The Globe and Mail and News 1130 interviewed Lori Daniels, a professor at UBC’s department of forest and conservation sciences, about the need for more financial support to reduce the risk of wildfires.

Star Vancouver interviewed Michael Brauer, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, about the people most affected by smoky conditions.

The Vancouver Sun mentioned UBC in an article about medical issues associated with smoky weather. The article reported camps and outdoor activities operated by UBC have shifted outdoor activities indoors when possible. The story also appeared in the Ottawa Citizen.