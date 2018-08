Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Protesters arrested at doctor-organized pipeline demonstration

CTV reported on a pipeline demonstration organized by doctors who wanted to highlight the risks to public health and the environment.

Peter Pare, a UBC expert on respiratory medicine at UBC and St. Paul’s Hospital, was quoted in the story.