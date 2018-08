Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Ontario cannabis dispensaries face choice of shutting down now for chance at licence

The Globe and Mail interviewed Rielle Capler, a UBC PhD candidate and interim executive director of the Canadian Association of Medical Cannabis Dispensaries, for an article about Ontario cannabis dispensaries.

Capler’s research showed that when patients have access to the mail-order system for medical marijuana, many still prefer to buy from illegal dispensaries for “the in-person service.”