Method developed to test new Parkinson’s therapies

Researchers at UBC’s Djavad Mowafaghian Center for Brain Health developed a new tool that can evaluate new therapies for Parkinson’s disease, United Press International reported.

The therapies could lead to faster development of drugs to treat the condition.