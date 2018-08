Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Men underrepresented in healthcare and early education careers

Global reported on UBC research that discovered men value care-oriented jobs such as teaching and nursing less than women do.

Katharina Block, a UBC social psychology PhD candidate and lead researcher, found that men put less emphasis on communal values including taking care of others.

A similar story appeared in Star Vancouver.