How ‘intrapreneurship’ is changing the business landscape

Paul Cubbon, the leader of the Entrepreneurship and Innovation Group at the UBC Sauder School of Business, was quoted in a Yahoo story about intrapreneurship, defined as the ways a business encourages employees to look at things differently.

“Many larger companies have long-standing, internal innovation groups that operate fairly independently of the day-to-day operating groups,” Cubbon said.