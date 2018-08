Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Fitness trackers tend to overestimate the number of steps

The Daily Mail mentioned UBC research in an article about fitness trackers overestimating steps taken by users.

Researchers suggested Fitbit monitors should not be used for research purposes because of their inaccuracy.

Similar stories appeared on Times U.K. and Bustle.