Doctors should ensure their patients have a good death

Ellen Wiebe, a UBC clinical professor, wrote an op-ed for The Economist about assisted death.

“An important part of being a good doctor is helping our patients have a good death, but the only person who can define a good death is the person dying,” she wrote.