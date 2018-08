Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Discovery could open up development of starships and microscopic machines: Researcher

Star Vancouver reported on a researcher at UBC’s Okanagan campus who was involved in a study about the momentum carried by light.

Kenneth Chau, a study co-author and engineering professor, used a mirror to track how light exerts a tiny amount of force on matter with which it interacts.