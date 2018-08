Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Daring to hope

Science Magazine mentioned work by Blair Leavitt, a Huntington disease researcher at UBC, in an article about a woman diagnosed with Huntington disease.

Leavitt worked on a clinical trial of a new medication made to block production of the Huntington protein.