Why certain drugs make specific genres sound good

Vice interviewed Zach Walsh, a UBC psychology professor, for an article about the connection between drugs and music.

He explained the novelty detection part of the brain that responds to both music and drugs.

The Tyee also mentioned Walsh’s research on the impact of cannabis legalization on campus health.