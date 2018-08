Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

We can save democracy from destructive digital threats

The Globe and Mail published an op-ed about digital threats to democracy co-written by Taylor Owen, a professor of digital media and global affairs at UBC.

“Giant digital platforms that now constitute a new public sphere are far too often being used to weaponize information,” wrote Owen and Edward Greenspon.