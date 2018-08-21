Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC experts on back-to-school season Media Advisories

UBC experts are available to comment on various school-related topics as children and families prepare for the beginning of another school year.

General

Wendy Carr

Department of Language and Literacy Education

Tel: 604-827-5088

Email: wendy.carr@ubc.ca

Teacher education, mental health literacy education, SOGI inclusion, French education

Jason Ellis

Department of Educational Studies

Tel: 604-822-9190

Email: j.ellis@ubc.ca

School board politics, teacher bargaining, finance/funding, taxes, governance, special education



Technology, media and cyberbullying

Susan Crichton

UBC Okanagan School of Education

Tel: 250-807-8638

Email: susan.crichton@ubc.ca

Educational technology, coding

Jennifer Shapka

Department of Educational and Counselling Psychology, and Special Education

Tel: 778-838-1231

Email: jennifer.shapka@ubc.ca

Cyberbullying, kids and technology, adolescent development

Michelle Stack

Department of Educational Studies

Tel: 604-822-9101

Email: michelle.stack@ubc.ca

Educational policy, media education, university rankings, connecting equity and excellence in education



Parenting and social/emotional development

Wendy Hall

School of Nursing

Tel: 604-822-7447

Email: wendy.hall@nursing.ubc.ca

Sleep routines for school-aged kids

*Unavailable Aug. 27

Shelley Hymel

Department of Educational and Counselling Psychology, and Special Education

Tel: 604-822-6022

Email: shelley.hymel@ubc.ca

Social and emotional learning, children’s peer relations (social skills training, bullying, aggression, victimization, self-esteem/self-concept)

Amori Mikami

Department of Psychology

Email: mikami@psych.ubc.ca

Peer relationships, friendships, bullying, social networking, ADHD

Marina Milner-Bolotin

Department of Curriculum and Pedagogy

Tel: 604-822-4234

Email: marina.milner-bolotin@ubc.ca

Parental engagement in children’s education, math and science education



Learning disabilities

Linda Siegel

Department of Educational and Counselling Psychology, and Special Education

Tel: 250-537-8518

Email: linda.siegel@ubc.ca

Learning disabilities, dyslexia, English as a second language

*Unavailable Aug. 27-30



Nutrition

Claire Tugault-Lafleur

Faculty of Land and Food Systems

Tel: 778-875-8289

Email: ctugaultlafleur@alumni.ubc.ca

nutrition, schoolchildren’s diets



Child care

Paul Kershaw

School of Population and Public Health

Tel: 604-827-5393

Cel: 604-761-4583

Email: paul.kershaw@ubc.ca

Child care, social policy



Physical activity

Stephen Berg

UBC Okanagan School of Education

Cel: 250-826-2391

Email: stephen.berg@ubc.ca

Children’s physical activity and health, physical education, health education, curriculum, pedagogy



Languages

Monique Bournot-Trites

Department of Language and Literacy Education

Tel: 604-228-1880

Email: monique.bournot-trites@ubc.ca

French immersion

*Unavailable Aug. 24-28, Sept. 2-4

Lee Gunderson

Department of Language and Literacy Education

Tel: 604-822-8456

Email: lee.gunderson@ubc.ca