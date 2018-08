Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Study looks at genetic differences in threatened western rattlesnake in B.C.

Danielle Schmidt, a master’s candidate at UBC’s Okanagan campus, spoke to the Vancouver Sun about new research on rattlesnakes.

Schmidt discussed the important role rattlesnakes play in the ecosystem.