Runners push through heat, smoke in training for marathon

Chris Carlsten, director of the air pollution exposure laboratory at UBC, spoke to CBC Saskatchewan about dealing with high levels of air pollution.

He advised staying indoors and avoiding strenuous physical activity when air quality is poor.