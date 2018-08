Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Trudeau government poised to beef up bill to prevent foreign interference in 2019 election

Taylor Owen, a professor of digital media and global affairs at UBC, will speak to federal ministers about securing elections against cyberthreats, the Globe and Mail reported.

Owen co-authored a recent paper which proposed options to prevent the use of social media to manipulate election results.