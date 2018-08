Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Malaysia’s Mahathir blames previous government for debt to Beijing and project woes

Kai Ostwald, the director at UBC’s Centre for Southeast Asia, spoke to South China Morning Post for an article about Malaysian politics.

Ostwald discussed the relationship between China and Malaysia.