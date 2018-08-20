Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Impacts of wildfires in Canada

Three UBC experts spoke to various media outlets about the impacts of wildfires.

Sarah Henderson, a UBC public health expert and senior scientist at the BC Centre for Disease Control, spoke to CBC Edmonton and Global Edmonton about the need for more research on long-term health effects of prolonged smoky conditions.

Chris Carlsten, a UBC respirologist, spoke to the Edmonton Journal about the same topic. He was also quoted in a Kelowna Now article discussing the problems with wearing face masks in smoky conditions.

Lori Daniels was quoted in a Richmond News article about various reasons for the destructive wildfire season.