Impacts of wildfires in Canada

Three UBC experts spoke to various media outlets about the impacts of wildfires.
Sarah Henderson, a UBC public health expert and senior scientist at the BC Centre for Disease Control, spoke to CBC Edmonton and Global Edmonton about the need for more research on long-term health effects of prolonged smoky conditions.
Chris Carlsten, a UBC respirologist, spoke to the Edmonton Journal about the same topic. He was also quoted in a Kelowna Now article discussing the problems with wearing face masks in smoky conditions.
Lori Daniels was quoted in a Richmond News article about various reasons for the destructive wildfire season.