Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Everything Donald Trump got wrong linking California wildfires to Canadian lumber imports

David Andison, an adjunct professor in UBC’s department of forestry resources management, was interviewed for a Maclean’s article about Donald Trump connecting California wildfires to Canadian lumber imports.

Andison noted the connection between climate change and wildfires.