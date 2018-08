Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

China’s hockey teams turn to B.C. talent to create Olympic women’s team

Emily Costales, a hockey player for the UBC Thunderbirds, was featured in a CBC article about B.C. players on China’s next Olympic women’s hockey team.

The article also appeared on Yahoo.