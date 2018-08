Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Activists target China’s human-rights record with Vancouver ad campaign

The Globe and Mail quoted Pitman Potter, a law professor at UBC, in an article about China’s human rights record.

Potter said China has tightened its grip on freedom of expression, religious freedom and people’s private rights under the leadership of President Xi.