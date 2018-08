Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

UBC’s William Rees digs into global food footprint

Richmond News reported on ecological footprint research by William Rees, a UBC professor emeritus, in an article about global food footprints.

The story also appeared in the Vancouver Courier.

A column in Richmond News also mentioned climate change work by Rees.