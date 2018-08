Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Shipbuilding program hits snag as inspection finds defective welds in hull

CBC quoted Ian Braidwood, a UBC alumnus, for a story about issues with the first ship built under the federal government’s shipbuilding program.

Braidwood, who holds a PhD in marine engineering from UBC’s department of naval architecture and marine engineering, discussed problems with cracks in ship hulls.