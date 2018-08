Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

How B.C. homeowners can prepare for wildfires

CBC Radio’s The Current featured an interview with Lori Daniels, a UBC professor with the department of forest and conservation sciences, for a story about preparing for wildfires.

She discussed the need for community wildfire protection plans.

Daniels was also quoted in a similar stories in the Globe and Mail and Star Vancouver.